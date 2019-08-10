MCPD asks for help in locating woman missing for one year

Police are asking for the public's help to find Brenda Hopkins.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – It’s been one year since a 69-year-old woman disappeared in Silver Spring, Maryland, Montgomery County Police said in a statement today.

The department is calling it a disappearance case because there’s been no sign of Brenda Hopkins since August 2018. Her family says she went to a funeral in July 2018 and may have been heard in the background of a phone call in August 2018.

MCPD confirmed her family believed Hopkins was experiencing symptoms of memory loss when she went missing. Police are asking for the public’s help to find Brenda Hopkins.

“It’s been about a year, at this point investigators have really run out of all leads or typical things that we would look at. Her potential cell phone activity, financial account activity really has just turned into dead ends. Again, we’re reaching out to the community to remind them that Brenda Hopkins has not been located,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti with MCPD.

Police urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Hopkins at any time in the last year or anyone who may have information to contact the Missing persons department at 240-773-5070.

The full release along with more details about Hopkins’ behavior can be found here.