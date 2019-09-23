MCPD acting chief nominated for permanent title by Montgomery County Exec.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich chose current Montgomery County Police acting chief Marcus Jones as his nominee to serve as the new police chief for the county.

Although Elrich publicly said jones was not one of his choices a few months back, he said in a statement, he now intends to nominate jones, who has been with the department for 34 years, to serve as the new police chief for the county. Over the past few months there have been three candidates for the position, most recent being Tonya Chapman, who resigned from her position as police chief in Portsmouth Virginia. Last month Chapman withdrew her name from consideration to be the county’s next chief.

According to Elrich, “Residents want to see changes that will make a good department even better and rebuild trust that has been shaken by some recent interactions between officers and members of the public.” Elrich also says he spoke with jones about his expectations and he is confident jones shares his vision and will carry out the changes the county needs.

Jones will become Montgomery County’s 17th police chief and the third African American to hold the position.