MCP releases surveillance video of suspected vandals

MCP said a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking for public assistance identifying three suspects accused of vandalism.

On Tuesday, June 11 police reported at approximately 2:24 p.m., officers responded to the Cameron Street Garage located at 8530 Cameron Street in Silver Spring. Police continue investigating three vehicles that were vandalized in the parking garage. An investigation by MCP shared that all four tires of two vehicles were slashed. During the initial investigation, officers discovered a third vehicle with slashed vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the third District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6830. Police say people who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). MCP said a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.