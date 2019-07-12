MCP releases body cam footage, new details from racial slur incident

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones announced the release of over three hours of body camera footage from an incident involving an officer’s use of a racial slur in May 2019.

The video is still under investigation. It appears to show an officer using the n-word.

Jones stressed that he’s disappointed in the choice of language used in the incident, however he did add new information about the officers’ relationship with these men.

“Officers are having a very cordial conversation with some of the individuals that they know well. It’s almost like a friendly type situation, because they know that individual, they’ve dealt with that individual before,” he said.

There were accusations that this incident was a “random stop and frisk.” Acting Chief Jones says that’s not the case.

“It began with the officer approaching the four men in the video and asking them to move along. Our officers detected the odor of marijuana on at least two of the individuals. This was probable cause for arrest, and the reason why the individuals and a backpack were searched.”

This release of new details comes just over a week after officers responded to an incident involving an officer’s alleged use of excessive force.

“We get complaints from time to time on our officers, but this is not something I’ve seen widespread as being a problem, as it relates to the issues surrounding this incident and the incident last week that was captured,” he said.

The department says it will continue to provide training and re-training for officers who find themselves in these kinds of situations.