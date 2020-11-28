MCFRS reminds the community of Christmas tree fire hazards

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The day after Thanksgiving is a popular time for people to put up their holiday decorations so Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the community of possible fire hazards.

MCFRS says that families should only use Underwriters’ Lab approved lights and cords on their Christmas trees. It’s also important to, of course, never leave your tree lights on when you go to bed or leave the house at any time.

Fire officials say that the key is to pick a good healthy tree and keep it watered to prevent dry needles.

Also, if you are still looking for a tree many local fire stations have already begun selling them to the community.