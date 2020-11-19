MCDOT provides transportation services for older adults & persons with disabilities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and the Department of Health and Human Services held an online session about the various transportation options for older residents and adults with disabilities.

The purpose of this webinar was to provide a learning opportunity for seniors so they can conveniently make essential trips by themselves.

The session also discussed the various changes in transportation options and safety practices that were made due to COVID-19.

For information on free ride times, wheelchair accessible routes, and various ride service programs, visit the MCDOT website.