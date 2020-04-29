MCDOT initiates program to provide face coverings for Ride On bus passengers

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Starting this week, face coverings will be available for Ride On bus passengers in Montgomery County.

A Montgomery County Department of Transportation spokesperson says it began as a pilot program to provide limited supplies of individually wrapped face coverings on busses for passengers who may not have their own. Busses in the Silver Spring area will be the first to provide masks under the program.

Just two weeks ago, Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan, issued an executive order that public transportation users must wear face coverings during the COVID-19 health crisis. If you plan to use public transportation, face coverings may include a mask, scarf or bandana, and it should cover both the nose and mouth. Ride On Division Chief, Dan Hibbert said, “The intent is to provide a safer environment for both our bus operators and our customers who use our services everyday, as we continue to run service on about 36 routes within our entire Ride On system.”

Masks should be available to selected Ride On busses by the end of the week. MCDOT also encourages Ride On passengers to provide their own face coverings whenever possible to spare coverings for those who need them.