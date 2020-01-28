MCDOT announces a new “Flash” transit system

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — If you use public transportation in Montgomery county, there may be a couple of new options coming to you this May.
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation announced they are constructing a new transit line called Flash. The new transit service, backed by a $10 million federal grant, will feature a new express service running up and down route 29 from Silver Spring to Burtonsville.
Officials say they believe there is a lot of demand for transit services in Montgomery County and this new line has lots of perks.
“We’re putting together a program that will have fast efficient buses, nice 62-foot-long buses, with wifi on board, and with limited stops, so you can get from Burtonsville to Silver Spring in a much quicker time frame,” said MCDOT division chief Dan Hibbert.
The Montgomery County DOT will hold another public open house on Wednesday night at the East County Regional Services Center.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App