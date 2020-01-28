MCDOT announces a new “Flash” transit system

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — If you use public transportation in Montgomery county, there may be a couple of new options coming to you this May.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation announced they are constructing a new transit line called Flash. The new transit service, backed by a $10 million federal grant, will feature a new express service running up and down route 29 from Silver Spring to Burtonsville.

Officials say they believe there is a lot of demand for transit services in Montgomery County and this new line has lots of perks.

“We’re putting together a program that will have fast efficient buses, nice 62-foot-long buses, with wifi on board, and with limited stops, so you can get from Burtonsville to Silver Spring in a much quicker time frame,” said MCDOT division chief Dan Hibbert.

The Montgomery County DOT will hold another public open house on Wednesday night at the East County Regional Services Center.