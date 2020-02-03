Mayor of Thurmont invited to State of the Union by Rep. Raskin

Mayor of Thurmont John Kinnaird (left) with U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (right). (Courtesy: Office of Jamie Raskin)

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The Mayor of Thurmont will attend President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday as a guest of U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin. Raskin serves Maryland’s 8th congressional district which covers the town of Thurmont and other nearby parts of the state.

Mayor John A. Kinnaird (R) immigrated to Thurmont in 1960 from Scotland, and became mayor in 2013, according to a press release by Raskin’s office.

“An immigrant, a storyteller and an outrageously nice guy, he is an American original who exemplifies why local government works so well in Maryland. I am proud to bring him as my guest to the State of the Union,” Raskin said in the release.

One of Kinnaird’s accomplishments as mayor includes creating an online album of historic Thurmont images, according to his staff bio on thurmont.com.

WDVM will be streaming the State of the Union address live on localdvm.com as well as broadcasting it on our channel at 9 p.m. on February 4, 2020.