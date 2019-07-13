Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park hosts “Peace Day” to honor late 14-year-old activist

Government officials, activists, volunteers, and residents alike joined each other for Peace Day

ROCKVILLE (WDVM) — 15 years after American poet and activist Mattie Stepanek died of complications from a mitochondrial disease, activists came together for their annual “Peace Day” celebration at the park named for him.

The late 14-year-old presented his peace efforts to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008, and three years ago, Governor Larry Hoganjumped on board to proclaim July 13 “Peace Day.”

This year, the message is being spread on social media with #peacematters and #makepeaceinthenews.

“[#makepeaceinthenews], to me, is enormous,” said volunteer Linda Thomas. “Because we have so much news that doesn’t exactly reflect peacefulness in the world today. And this is just one day that people can focus on peace.”

Volunteers are working to make peace day every day. Some of the proceeds from the event’s food will be donated to the Mattie J.T Stepanek Foundation.