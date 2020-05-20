Maryland to expand community-based testing

Licensed pharmacist will be able to order and administer COVID-19 tests

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan (R), said the state has reached a milestone on testing for the coronavirus.

Hogan has directed the state’s health department to allow community-based testing throughout the state. So far, the state has surpassed over 200,000 tests, around 3.5 percent of the state’s population.

Hogan also announced appointment-free testing starting Thursday at certain locations:

Starting Thursday, May 21, at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County.

On Friday, May 22, at the Glen Burnie VEIP site in Anne Arundel County

Hyattsville VEIP station in Prince George’s County

Testing will become available at the Clinton VEIP site next week.

There will also be two new VEIP testing sites to open in Prince George’s county.

Hogan also announced that licensed pharmacist will be able to order and administer COVID-19 tests.