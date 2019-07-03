Maryland State Police welcomes 149th trooper class

Thirty-nine graduates withstood a test of six months of training to earn the title of trooper

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The 149th graduating class of the Maryland State Police earned the title of trooper today.

“It’s kinda surreal, it took a long time to get here. I have that title that I’ve been working for, along with the 38 other candidates,” said new trooper, Travis Dodson.

Integrity, fairness and service are the core values of MSP. Thirty-nine graduates withstood a test of six months of training to earn the title of trooper.

For many of them — it’s been a lifelong dream.

“Literally as soon as I was old enough to could answer the question, “what do you wanna be when you grow up?” I’ve always wanted to be a law enforcement officer,” said Dodson.

Trooper and class president Mark Mowbray is one of two members of this year’s class whose parents are both state troopers. That’s never happened before.

“When I’d get home, I’d put on my mother’s uniform, and run around the house in her shoes and a gun belt. I would sit at the end of my driveway on my bike and run RADAR,” said Mowbray.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help my community. That’s the reason I joined, was just to serve people when people need us the most. The feeling I get from helping people is the reason that I’m here,” said Dodson, who’s heading to the Frederick MSP Barrack for eight more weeks of field training.