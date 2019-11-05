Maryland State Police seek potential victims of police impersonator

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police charged a Frederick man with impersonating a police officer and are seeking potential victims.

Police identified the suspect as James Coons, 57. The criminal summons was issued by the Frederick County District Court on November 4. According to a preliminary investigation, an off duty trooper witnessed Coons driving with what appeared to be red and blue police lights, which caused other vehicles to yield so Coons could drive past on Rt. 26 west, in the area of Dollyhyde Road on Wednesday evening.

Police said when the “police” lights turned off, the off duty trooper conducted a traffic stop due to suspicions. The trooper interviewed Coons, who was then released. According to police, charges were filed against Coons following consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Coons may have impersonated an officer with a vehicle that looks similar to this. (Maryland State Police)

Investigators believe Coons may have impersonated an officer on other occasions utilizing a 2014 Ford Focus.

Police are asking potential victims to contact them.