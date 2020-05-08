Maryland State Police issue hundreds of citations, warnings to drivers on I-495

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police cracked down on commercial vehicle violations on the Capital Beltway this week.
The focused enforcement effort came after numerous crashes involving tractor trailers on I-495 in Montgomery County in recent weeks. Speed was determined to be a factor in several of those crashes.
From Monday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 6, troopers handed down 149 traffic citations, 71 of them were for speeding. Troopers issued 213 warnings and conducted 251 inspections of commercial vehicles.
In a statement, Maryland State Police said troopers “placed 25 vehicles and 18 drivers out of service for a variety of violations.”
State Police also arrested one driver on a warrant and another was given a civil citation for marijuana possession.
MSP says more enforcement initiatives are planned for coming weeks.
LATEST NEWS ON WDVM
- Lawmakers propose Housing Assistance Fund to prevent foreclosures, evictions during pandemic
- FCPS Career and Technology Center’s biomedical sciences program earns national recognition
- White House forms council to help minority communities impacted by COVID-19
- Dems: PPP loans not making it to mom-and-pop shops
- Penn State’s Franklin confident in football returning in the fall
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App