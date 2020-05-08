Maryland State Police issue hundreds of citations, warnings to drivers on I-495

I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police cracked down on commercial vehicle violations on the Capital Beltway this week.

The focused enforcement effort came after numerous crashes involving tractor trailers on I-495 in Montgomery County in recent weeks. Speed was determined to be a factor in several of those crashes.

From Monday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 6, troopers handed down 149 traffic citations, 71 of them were for speeding. Troopers issued 213 warnings and conducted 251 inspections of commercial vehicles.

In a statement, Maryland State Police said troopers “placed 25 vehicles and 18 drivers out of service for a variety of violations.”

State Police also arrested one driver on a warrant and another was given a civil citation for marijuana possession.

MSP says more enforcement initiatives are planned for coming weeks.

