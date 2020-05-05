Maryland State Police continue to increase traffic safety

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police will continue to increase traffic safety efforts around the Capital Beltway, troopers at the Rockville barrack have issued over 100 citations.

Troopers have started a special initiative in partnership with the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. From April 26 to May 1st in the area of the sky bridge on I-495 near Green Tree Road and I-270.

Troopers issued citations including:

  • 80-89 mph – 115 citations
  • 90-99 mph – 31 citations
  • 100+ mph – 9 citations

State police said highway safety initiatives will continue, in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Transportation and local law enforcement.

