Maryland State Police begin COVID-19 patrols

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police increased their visibility on Thanksgiving Eve, as COVID-19 cases are expected to continue to rise during the holiday season.

This comes after earlier this week Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland State Police would be expanding its COVID-19 Compliance and Coordination Center and announced a new hotline to report violations.

According to police, no one has been arrested and no charges have been filed.

The goal of these uniformed patrols are to look for major violations of social gatherings, and MCP says their presence was successful as a prevention mechanism.

These patrols are expected to continue throughout the holiday season.

You can call (833) 979-2266 or email prevent.covid@maryland.gov to report any violations.