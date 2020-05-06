Maryland State Department of Education provides additional funds for student meals

A Frederick County Public School employee bags lunches being picked up at a community location in Frederick, Md., on Monday, April 6, 2020. The school system is providing lunches for anyone under the age of 18 as schools continue to be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Department of Education and the Department of Human Services secured federal approval for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT).

The program will provide an additional $49 million in funding, which will offset the cost associated with the price of meals children would otherwise be served for free or at a discounted price at school. The P-EBT program will provide $5.70 per child per day to families in need while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Frederick County Public Schools has continued to feed students while schools are closed. Food service has provided breakfast, lunch and “Grab N Go” suppers, to families in need as keeping students fed, outside the schoolyard, remains a top priority.”

“Many children rely on the breakfasts, lunches and suppers we provide at school,” said Monica Skidmore, a licensed Dietician/Nutritionist who serves as a Food and Nutrition Specialist for Frederick County Public Schools. “Now that they are unable to go to school to learn, these nutritious meals may provide the only food that they have available to them while they learn at home. Also, with many families facing temporary unemployment or loss of wages during the pandemic, our healthy grab-n-go meals may benefit children who have never experienced food insecurity until now.“

This program will help more than 427,000 students across the state.

FCPS encourages families who have not filled out a free and reduced-price meals benefit application or who did not previously qualify for free or reduced-price meals to complete the application now if their situation has changed due to decreased wages, unemployment or increased family size. FCPS will continue to accept and process 2019-2020 meal benefits applications through June 30, 2020. Only one application is required per household even if the children attend different schools; families are reminded to include all family members on the application. Families may apply online at https://www.myschoolapps.com/Application, or they may use a paper version printed in English or Spanish from www.fcpsnutrition.com. Paper applications will need to be returned to FCPS Food and Nutrition Services, 33 Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick, MD 21702.

For answers to questions regarding the Free and Reduced-Price Meal benefits application, please call 301-644-5061.

