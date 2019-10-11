Maryland senators celebrate $5.4M funding for Frederick County firefighters

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen stepped into the Westview Fire Station Friday morning to celebrate $5.4 million in funding secured from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.

“You put your lives at risk for the rest of the community, and we are grateful for your sacrifice and it’s our job to make sure you have the resources that you need,” said Van Hollen.

The state delegation supported the county’s grant application and awarded them the second largest sum in the state.

Now that money will fund the first three years of salaries for 38 additional career firefighters.

“This grant was a major priority for us for Frederick County because it was desperately needed to fill the ranks. We worked to make sure the pie was large enough, that funds were made available through the appropriations process,” explained Cardin.

The new hires will be placed throughout the county including the Libertytown, Walkersville, Thurmont and Brunswick areas.

During the event, leadership expressed that without the support of the senators, filling these positions would have taken more time.

“They were a big part in us getting the award. They actually gave us the support on the federal level and really, I think a lot of it’s got to be attributed to them as well; they do support us in Frederick County,” said Steve Leatherman with Frederick County Fire and Rescue.