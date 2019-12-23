Maryland School Counselor of the Year hails from Brunswick Elementary School

Kathleen Klecan, the counselor at Brunswick Elementary School, received this year's statewide honor.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Frederick County is home to the 2020 Maryland School Counselor of the Year.

School officials say Klecan stands out for her work assisting students who have difficulty coping with strong emotions.

She’s created mini-lessons with groups of students to work on these issues, ultimately leading to a more positive school environment.

Klecan says the announcement is still sinking in, and she hopes the spotlight will encourage others to visit their own school counselor.

“I was really excited, a little bit shocked. I’m supposed to be the one person in school that’s safe for kids to come to and they don’t have to worry about that. Don’t ever be afraid to reach out and talk to the school counselor,” Klecan said.

Just last year, Klecan was designated the Maryland 2019 Elementary School Counselor of the Year.