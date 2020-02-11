Maryland representative pushes to restore funding to Fort Detrick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — With the increasing threat of the Coronavirus, a Maryland congressman is pushing to restore funding to Fort Detrick and its U.S. Army Military Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID).

The Department of Defense announced it is withholding more than $100 million in payments from the lab as well as the Research Institute of Chemical Defense at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) says that in one day, there are 5,000 new cases of the Coronavirus and at least 65 dead.

“This is a world-wide epidemic, this is exactly the type of thing that Fort Detrick is there with their level 3 and level 4 bio labs to deal with,” said Trone.

Last week, David Trone and five other Maryland lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense in order to restore Fort Detrick’s funding.