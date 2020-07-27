Maryland reports first heat-related death of 2020

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — A man in Baltimore City has died in the state’s first heat-related death in 2020, the Maryland Department of Health said on Monday. He was in his 30s.
“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illnesses, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can result in serious ailments and even death,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall in a press release. “Especially as we’re seeing higher heat indexes across the state, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and to know the signs at the onset of any heat-related illness so they can seek medical attention, if necessary.”
Local health departments can provide information on cooling centers in the area, and can be reached by calling 2-1-1. According to Montgomery County’s public information officer, cooling centers are only open when the temperature rises to a dangerous level.
The health department provided the following advice for staying safe in the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing
- Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible
- Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them
- Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Robert E. Lee, now John Lewis, High School alumni may get new diplomas
- Pennsylvania Gov. lets bill on records access during disasters become law
- West Virginia offers voting options for 2020 General Election
- Advocates call for gun-control laws as anniversary of two mass shootings nears
- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their first baby
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App