Maryland reports first heat-related death of 2020

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — A man in Baltimore City has died in the state’s first heat-related death in 2020, the Maryland Department of Health said on Monday. He was in his 30s.

“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illnesses, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can result in serious ailments and even death,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall in a press release. “Especially as we’re seeing higher heat indexes across the state, Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and to know the signs at the onset of any heat-related illness so they can seek medical attention, if necessary.”

Local health departments can provide information on cooling centers in the area, and can be reached by calling 2-1-1. According to Montgomery County’s public information officer, cooling centers are only open when the temperature rises to a dangerous level.

The health department provided the following advice for staying safe in the heat:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary

