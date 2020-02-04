Maryland recognizes minority & women owned businesses

Governor Hogan proclaims 2020 as the year of the woman in Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s office of small, minority & women business affairs recognizes women entrepreneurs from all across the state.

Tuesday state officials held the “ready, set, grow” workshop that focuses on advocating for small minority-owned businesses. A list of local companies were in attendance for ways to develop business and to build a broader network. Several business owners were also recognized with the presentation of governor’s citations in commemoration of his proclaimed year of the woman.

“They are advocates for small businesses and CMT has been recognized as a resource provider for small businesses,” said Tony Baldwin, CMT services, Inc. director of operations.

The governor proclaimed this as the year of the woman in Maryland to quote “remains committed to empowering and advocating for women in Maryland.”