Maryland Polar Bear Plunge goes virtual

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Maryland Polar Plunge will be held virtually this year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

This year marks the 25th year of the event, which benefits the Special Olympics of Maryland. This year instead of taking an icy dip into the Chesapeake Bay, the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge is asking you to send in videos of you plunging.

The two month period to send in videos begins December 8th and will be open until January 31st. For more information visit their website.