Maryland panel votes to remove plaque that represented Civil War’s Union and Confederate soldiers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – A Maryland panel has voted to remove a plaque from the state capitol that represented the Civil War’s union and confederate soldiers.

Maryland House Speaker, Adrienne Jones (D), pushed to get rid of the plaque. It isn’t the first time Jones has expressed her thoughts on the removal. Four members of the State House Trust voted to remove the plaque.

According to AP, the plaque was dedicated in 1964 by the Maryland Civil War Centennial Commission.

Jones took to twitter saying, “I want to thank the State House Trust for this important vote today to remove this confederate-sympathizing plaque…While this is a symbolic step in our efforts to create more systemic equality, it is an important one so that all Marylanders feel welcome in their statehouse.”

Earlier this year, statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass were revealed and are currently in the Capitol’s old house chamber, a room where slavery was abolished in the state in 1864.