Maryland opens special health insurance enrollment until April 15 for COVID-19 outbreak

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — For those of you Marylanders who may be uninsured, the Department of Health wants to remind residents that they have opened a special enrollment period on the state’s health connection website.

The coronavirus emergency one-month special enrollment period started March 15 and will remain open until April 15. Health officials say it’s part of the state’s overall response to the coronavirus to prioritize health and safety for all residents. If signed up for coverage during the special enrollment period, plans will begin April 1, and that’s regardless of when a health plan is selected. Maryland Health Benefit Exchange Executive Director, Michele Eberle said, “We’ve had 6,423 people enrolled in coverage. We’re seeing about half of those are enrolling in Medicaid, which is free coverage, and the other half in private enroll health plans.”

There are also tax credit assistance plans available to those who qualify. Health officials are reminding those who have lost their jobs that they could be eligible for Medicaid, 94% of Marylanders are insured.