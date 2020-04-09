Maryland officials create rumor control page about COVID-19

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Maryland Health Department, and the Maryland Department of Information Technology have launched a ‘rumor’ control page about the coronavirus. 

The rumor control page allows Marylanders to read through existing rumors floating around about the disease, but it also gives the correct information including what coronavirus is, what causes it, as well as Maryland and federal government orders revolving around COVID-19.

People are able to ask a “rumor” which will be answered by state officials.

To find the page, click here.

