Maryland offering grants for security at religious institutions

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — Recent mass shootings have put many on edge around the world, and some are now taking steps to prevent incidents in public places, especially churches.



The state of Maryland is offering $3 million for security grants in places of worship.

Governor Hogan’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention is offering $3 million towards security measures at religious institutions. “It’s good to have something that helps deter people from actually entering the church,” Olney Seventh-Day Adventist Church Administrator, Joe Bovo said. Bovo also says recent attacks on places of worship made him look into safety precautions. “The Seventh-Day Adventist Church likes to keep separation between church and state, however a grant like this would be in the best interest of keeping security of our congregants here,” Bovo stated.

The Protecting Religious Institutions Grant is available for institutions to apply online. For security features like cameras, training, lighting and security guards. After the New Zealand attacks, the Muslim Community Center in Silver Spring commented on the need for grants as many were afraid to show up for worship. “I hope we come together. We know each other, talk to each other,” said Imam Mohamed of the Muslim Community Center. “Work in the church so I have a responsibility to make sure that people that come to the church feel [secure] here,” Bovo added.

The grant is available for institutions to apply online: http://goccp.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/fy2020-prig-nofa.pdf