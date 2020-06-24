Maryland lawmakers hold first police accountability and reform workgroup

The workgroup is scheduled to meet sometime next month

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers held their first police accountability and reform workgroup.

The workgroup was established after the death of George Floyd.

The bipartisan workgroup will review policies and procedures over police misconduct including the state’s law enforcement officers’ bill of rights and the use of body cameras and footage. The workgroup will also discuss the use of excessive force policy and arrest procedures.

Howard County Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary (D) will be chair of the workgroup.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with members of this group, the community, and law enforcement,” said Del. Atterbeary. “We have much work to do.”

