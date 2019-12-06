Maryland Judiciary holds a contest to promote peacemaking in schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md., (WDVM)– Every year the Maryland judiciary holds their annual conflict resolution bookmark contest which is a statewide competition to help promote peacemaking in schools.

“The messages we saw a lot, is inclusion and diversity. That seemed to be on the minds of a lot of Maryland youth.” said program coordinator Cheryl Jackson.

Researchers say that most bullying happens in middle school and according to that data 1 in 3 U.S. students say they have been bullied at school. Earlier in the year, Urbana middle school had an incident of bullying that led to the arrest of 2 students.

Frederick county teacher, Tim Snyder, has his students participate in the contest at the beginning of every year to set a positive tone in the classroom.

“It really hits home for me. I think the students, the school, we all have a major belief and saying in this school, connection and I think the choices that the students have made to bring their ideas to this artwork speaks volumes on their ability, their positive attitude, and outlook on the school and really how they can make a difference in other students lives,” Snyder said.

With over 2,000 submissions this year, Frederick county students Kristen Oh and Iona Cornilescu tied for first place and Quincy Rupina took home third place.

The Maryland judiciary received 2,735 bookmark entries this year, that’s more than double compared to last year.