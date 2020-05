ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) Over the weekend, Maryland reached 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Maryland Department of Health reported 26,408 confirmed cases state-wide, which is an increase of 946 cases since Sunday. Maryland has 1,216 deaths while nearly 1,600 people have been released from isolation.

Late last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced his “Roadmap to Recovery” for the state.

Hogan also announced an expanded testing strategy focused on high priority outbreaks and clusters.