Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates host 8th annual Christmas Angels fundraiser

The Maryland heroin awareness advocate provided 402 gift bags for those in need this holiday season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)–Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates (MHAA) is a nonprofit organization created in 2016 for Maryland families affected by the opioid crisis.

Every year they hold a special event called my angels, a Christmas fundraiser to honor and support those overcoming addiction. This year they made 402 gift bags for people and families in need. The event was held at Dominic’s off of Fingerboard rd, and live music was provided by the Poverty Ridge Band.

“I’ve had many people come up to me after we’ve done this in the past after several years in recovery and said you don’t know what that Christmas gift meant to me it was so important because I really wouldn’t have gotten anything else if it hadn’t been for your gift,” said Carin Miller director of MHAA.

After losing her nephew and having both her husband and son battle and overcome addiction caron miller director of Maryland heroin awareness advocates has made it her mission to encourage and support those battling addiction.

“So many people that are in recovery or early recovery have already burned all their bridges with their family and friends and so that’s why we find it so important to encourage them to stay in recovery by letting them know that people understand that addiction is a disease of the brain,” said Miller.

According to MHAA Frederick county has had 202 overdoses and 42 deaths from heroin and opioids.

To find out how you can help this organization visit http://mdheroinawareness.org

If you or someone you know needs help please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).