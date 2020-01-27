Maryland Governor appoints the newest member to Frederick Community College board

Dr. April Miller joins the Board of Trustees and embarks on a 5-year term

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has appointed a new member of the Frederick Community College Board of Trustees, and she brings personal and professional experience to the job.

Dr. April Miller joins the board and embarks on a 5-year term, filling the position left vacant by former trustee and past board chair, Debra Borden.

The longtime Frederick resident was previously elected to the Frederick County Board of Education and served two terms between 2010- 2018.

During that time, Miller served as vice president, chair of the Curriculum Committee, and chair of the Strategic Special Education Workgroup.

Miller says she’s raised her children within the school system and is ready to make a difference within the local higher-education institution.

“It’s kind of a natural transition for me. I love being a part of education, I love being a part of education in this community,” Miller explained, “Just being a voice and just being a leader and being an advocate for education and the accessibility of education in Frederick County is very important me.”

Miller says she’s interested in working on the early-college experience program that allows high school students to earn an associate’s degree.

Dr. Miller was officially sworn in as a member of the FCC Board of Trustees during the monthly Board meeting on January 22, 2020.

According to a press release, Dr. Miller is an optometrist currently at Dr. Nathan and Dr. Miller in Frederick.

Dr. Miller received a Bachelor’s of Arts in biology and psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, the press release stated. She received a Doctorate of Optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, now Salus University.