Maryland General Assembly cancels special session for next month

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland General Assembly will not reconvene for a special session next month.

Speaker of the House Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson made the announcement Monday. Ferguson said the decision to not meet was not taken lightly.

Last month, a joint COVID-19 legislative workgroup with legislators was created and that will continue to meet each week.

Both leaders also announced they will continue to work with legislators to continue to evaluate the need and timing for a future special session.

