Maryland fines 4 nursing homes for lack of universal testing

by: Associated Press

Coronavirus testing kits sit in a box at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The state of Maryland has fined four nursing homes for failing to test all residents and staff for the coronavirus.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the testing requirement came from an order from Gov. Larry Hogan. The Republican governor issued the order in April as the coronavirus spread. Health inspections in June led to the fines.

A $10,000 fine was levied against Vita Adelphi Nursing and Rehab in Prince George’s County as well as the Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place in Baltimore.

A $4,000 fine was issued against Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Montgomery County as well as Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center in Baltimore. 

