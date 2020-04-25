Maryland Department of Labor launches new unemployment website

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Labor launched a new one-stop employment insurance application but had some roadblocks.

The application would allow Marylanders to file claims for all regular benefits and CARES Act benefits entirely online.

Governor Larry Hogan said the site crashed for about an hour but is back up and running. He said the site is continuing to have a few glitches.

Hogan says he understands the frustrations as he is too frustrated.

As of 5:15 p.m. Friday, over 44,000 accounts have been activated. Over 19,000 new claims have been processed and there are currently over 150,000 users accessing the application.

The Department of Labor said in a tweet: “After this morning’s launch of the new BEACON One-Stop unemployment insurance application, our vendor experienced unexpected technical difficulties. While this vendor is still working through minor glitches, the functionality of the new application has been restored. We will continue to monitor the system tonight and through the weekend, as the site is available 24/7, to ensure full and proper functionality for all Marylanders. We sincerely apologize for the delays and inconvenience.”