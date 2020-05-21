Maryland Department of Health launches new PSA for children vaccinations

States across the country are seeking a decrease in children vaccinations

MARYLAND (WDVM)– The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new PSA “encouraging” parents to bring their children’s vaccinations up-to-date.

After declaring a national emergency, recent data showed states across the country, including Maryland, have shown a decrease in pediatric vaccination.

The state’s immunization information systems, ImmuNET, report vaccines are down 27 percent in March and down 56 percent in April, comparing to those times last year.  

In a press release, MDH Secretary Robert Neall said, “There is no vaccine yet to prevent COVID-19, but there are vaccines to prevent other serious illnesses, like measles and pertussis. If children fall behind on necessary vaccinations, it leaves them vulnerable to these illnesses.” 

