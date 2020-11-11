Maryland Department of Health launches MD COVID Alert

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland residents now can receive COVID-19 exposure notifications right to their smartphones.

IPhone users can get the exposure notifications by simping going into their phone settings and Android users can download the MD COVID alert application from the Google Play store.

The alert system is voluntary and is completely anonymous so no personal information will be shared.

For more information on MD COVID Alert, visit their website.

