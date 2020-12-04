Maryland Department of Health holds annual Health Equity Conference

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities (MHHD) virtually held their annual Health Equity Conference.

The purpose of this conference is to focus on issues related to COVID-19 and minorities. according to MHHD, COVID-19 death rates have been higher for Hispanic and Black communities in Maryland when compared to White people.

The theme of this year’s conference is reshaping social justice, public health, and healthcare delivery for a new future beyond COVID-19.