Maryland COVID-19 case count increases to 26

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– Saturday, the Maryland Department of Health has confirmed 26 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state.

That is nine more cases since their last report, so far their are no deaths to be reported and no cases of children being infected have been confirmed. According to the health department, the first Maryland patients have been cleared.

A statement from the Governor’s office says, “Montgomery County health officials have confirmed that our first patients have recovered and cleared self quarantine. It is a reminder that the vast majority of people will recover from this infection and this disease can be properly managed.”

The Maryland Department of health has upgraded their web page for resources on COVID-19. For more information visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.