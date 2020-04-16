Maryland courts further extend restrictions, closures

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Courts in the State of Maryland will extend restrictions and closures further into late spring.

On Tuesday, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera ordered all state courts and administrative offices to remain under emergency operations through June 5.

Courthouses will continue to be closed to the public, but officials say emergency proceedings will continue. Emergency procedures include bail reviews, juvenile detention hearings and domestic violence protective petitions.

“All other matters scheduled to be heard beginning March 16, 2020, through the end of the COVID-19 emergency are hereby postponed or suspended,” the administrative order states.

“If you have a criminal case that’s scheduled, whether you’re a victim, witness or defendant, it’s going to get postponed. We’re going to get a new date, so hang tight,” advised Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith, “Other than that we’re open for operations. We really are. If you do have a need, call us. Our victim witness coordinators are on call. It’s just going to be remotely done.”

Smith adds that several members of the state’s attorney’s office have received computers and made necessary arrangements to work remotely.

The order will be revised as circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak change.