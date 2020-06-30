Maryland coronavirus emergency healthcare enrollment extended to July 15

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The deadline to sign up for coronavirus emergency healthcare in Maryland has been extended into July.

According to Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace, uninsured residents have until July 15 to sign up.

The extension comes as more than 43,000 residents have received coverage during this special enrollment period that began in march, according to the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

“With this virus, it’s more important than ever that everyone get full healthcare coverage, especially if people are losing their jobs they need coverage through the Affordable Care Act,” explained president of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, Vincent DeMarco, “We all benefit when everybody has health care coverage because that way we can keep the virus from spreading.”

Those who enroll in coverage through Maryland Health Connection through July 15 will have a coverage start date of July 1.

For more information, visit https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/

MORE NEWS ON WDVM