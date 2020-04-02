Maryland Congressman Trone holds webinar to help small business

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Congressman David Trone held a webinar Wednesday for small business owners in the state.

With a panel of experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Maryland Department of Labor, and the Maryland Department of Commerce, a number of questions were answered on what resources were available from the state and federal level during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in uncharted territory,” said Trone. “In Congress, we are working to pass solutions and work with our team every day to see what we can do to help you and answer your questions.”

This webinar comes after the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, (CARES) which was signed into law on Friday.