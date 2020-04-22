Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin holds tele-town hall

The deal now goes to the House for approval

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) held a telephone town hall Tuesday with Frederick and Montgomery County officials.

Frederick Couty Executive Jan Gardner, Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, and CEO and President of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce GiGi Godwin joined the call.

Congressman Raskin kicked off the meeting talking about the senate approving nearly $500 billion in coronavirus aid for businesses, hospitals, and testing. Raskin said this package replenishes the payroll protection program so businesses are able to get the money they need.

“There will also be more channels by which people can get it,” said Raskin. “There will be a lot more kinds of institutions that are going to be carriers of the money to get it to people. So, you will be hearing it about that.”

