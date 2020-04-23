Maryland Congressman David Trone talks state unemployment assistance

The delegation sent a letter last week to the Robinson offering support and assistance to help all Marylanders

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Congressman David Trone (D) was one of several members of the state’s congressional delegation who discussed the skyrocketing demand for unemployment assistance.

The congressional leaders spoke with the state’s Labor of Secretary, Tiffany Robinson. Trone was joined by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony Brown, and Jamie B. Raskin.

Trone said the state went from 3.5% to 20% in unemployment. In the last 30 days, the state has processed over 300,000 unemployment claims.

Trone commended Robinson and her team for the work they have been doing for the state

“I really think that they understand the importance of getting people their money as quickly as they can but it is a logistical nightmare,” said Trone.

