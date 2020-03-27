Maryland closes child care center except for designated essential personnel

The program will be at no cost to designated essential personnel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Child care centers across Maryland will close starting Friday, March 27th.

The announcement was made in a letter from the State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Salmon.

Salmon said because Maryland is in a state of emergency, child care programs have been established to serve only designated essential personnel.

The program will be at no cost to designated essential personnel.

Eligible programs can be found at MSDE website, click here. People can also use LOCATE: Child Care resource, a telephone service that is available by phone Monday – Friday at 877-261-0060 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.