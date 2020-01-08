Maryland Board of Public Works votes for Transformative Traffic Relief Plan

The Transformative Traffic Relief Plan for the Washington Capital Region will reduce traffic and improve roadways for those traveling on the beltway.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A solution may be on the way to help an area deemed to have the second-worst traffic congestion in America.

The Maryland Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to advance the Transformative Traffic Relief Plan for the Washington Capital Region. The plan aims to reduce beltway traffic.

“At a time when many of America’s roads and bridges are crumbling, and at a time of divisiveness and dysfunction in our politics today, this project is a testament to the balanced, all-inclusive approach Maryland is taking to improving and modernizing infrastructure,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

The Capital Beltway Accord, which was created as a joint effort between Virginia and Maryland, will function as part of the beltway’s transformation to build a new American Legion bridge and to increase capacity on both sides of the Potomac River.

Board members say the plan is a bipartisan effort to make the lives of those commuting on the beltway region less stressful.