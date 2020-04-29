Maryland awards $1.6 million in grants to state companies to produce PPE

Two companies in our area were awarded grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) announced $1.6 million grants to state companies producing PPE in response to COVID-19.

20 companies are working to manufacture critical supplies including face shields, masks, gowns, and ventilators. Companies are receiving grants of up to $100,000. Two companies in our area were awarded grants.

Rankin Upholstery in Montgomery County, Md., typically makes auto, marine, aircraft, and custom upholstery. During the pandemic, the company is making masks, gowns, and other p-p-e.

In Washington County, Md., DVF Corporation typically makes metal and plastic fabrications. But in the pandemic, they are making plastic components of respirators.