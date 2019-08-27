Maryland and Virginia ranks top 10 hardest-working states in U.S.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Some may agree the key to success is hard work and a 2019 study shows Americans’ are hard workers when measured by how many hours employees put in.

A study by Wallet Hub show a few states in the DMV region rank within the top 10 of one of the hardest working areas in the country.

“I think I love it – it’s great over time and it keeps the world busy,” Tyriq Scott, Montgomery County resident.

The study shows Americans put in an average of 1,780 hours per year, according to the World Economic Forum. Wallet Hub conducts a yearly study by counting hours worked.

Virginia ranked #9 followed by Maryland ranking #10 being one of the hardest-working states in the US.

Numbers also show only 54% of Americans’ use their vacation time, some say it’s okay to work long hours but you must find a balance.

“It’s really all about what you do on the off time to make that on time really count,” said Dina Reid, Montgomery County resident.

“Give people more vacation hours, instead of working so hard every day,” said Maurice Kerroy, Montgomery County resident.

The data ranges from average workweek hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident. Many of whom are busy can agree it makes it all worth the while when you love what you do.

“It’s about you just enjoying what you do that’s why it’s so important to find a career or position that you’re passionate about,” said Reid.

The report shows West Virginia ranked number 50 – last in the study.