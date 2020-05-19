Maryland aircraft tax exemption signed into law

In this March 27, 2020 photo provided by Thomas Kim, TJ Kim, 16, prepares to take off from Leesburg, Va., to drop off medical supplies at a hospital in Luray. Kim began delivering donated medical supplies to rural hospitals in need after realizing his flight training could be put to good use during the coronavirus pandemic. (Thomas Kim via AP)

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Pilots in Maryland no longer have to pay a 6 percent sales tax on aircraft parts and components.

Governor Larry Hogan just informally signed the Maryland Aircraft Tax Exemption law. This new law not only gives a minor tax break to pilots, but it will also help boost Maryland’s economy. normally pilots in the area, would travel to surrounding states like Pennsylvania and Virginia for cheaper maintenance. Now local repair and maintenance shops are set to see a boost in business, which will help boost revenue around the state.

“This is a great way, again to really boost an industry that needs it, to get more value, yes, the consumer gets the direct value but that’s not the point.,” said Sean Collins, AOPA Eastern Regional Manager. “The point is really to help, the men and women who work in aviation repair industry, as well as the airports which support a lot of good paying jobs around the state.”

Maryland is now the tenth state in the eastern region to pass a similar sales tax. The law will go into effect on July 1.