Maryland AG Frosh joins letter to stop Trump-Pence admin on LGBTQ health care protections, local nonprofit reacts

MARYLAND (WDVM) – -The Maryland Attorney General joined a multi-state coalition in sending a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services to not finalize a proposed rule permitting health care discrimination.

The proposed rule eliminates anti-discrimination protections for women, people with disabilities, LGBTQ communities, and others.

The Frederick Center, a local nonprofit, said this rule will hurt minorities across the country and prevent people the access to health care.

“This is going to create more health disparities,” said nurse, Clare Madrigal. “We already have enough health disparities within our own communities that are ignored. We do not even have enough providers that are culturally incompetent in LGBTQ plus health. So to take away our bare minimum of non-discrimination laws it is really detrimental to our community and other marginalized communities.”

Other states who have also filed include Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. To find the letter, click here.